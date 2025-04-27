Sasikumar Interview: Directors should approach every film like it's their debut





Tourist Family marks the directorial debut of Abishan Jeevinth, with a star-studded cast of versatile performers like Sasikumar, Simran, MS Bhaskar, Elango Kumaravel, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, and Bagavathi Perumal. One wonders if the debutant felt nervous while extracting performances from senior actors. “Thankfully we didn’t have any troublemakers,” says Sasikumar with a smile. “The cast was full of amazing people who were understandable and easy to work with,” he says. As someone who produced his debut directorial and launched several first-time filmmakers, Sasikumar is well aware of the intense responsibilities that go with making your first film. “Abishan is the 11th debutant I’m working with,” says Sasikumar, before adding, “I decided early on in my career that either through my production company or as an actor, I should introduce at least ten filmmakers into the industry. I’m glad that I’ve already crossed that number. I’ve already started working with a 12th debut director.” Sasikumar’s last film as a producer is the 2017 film Kodiveeran. “If I still had my production company, the number of debut directors I introduced would have easily crossed twenty by now,” says the actor-director.



As someone who observed a long list of debut directors up close, Sasikumar says one of the important qualities for someone making their first film is to understand the seriousness of the job. “You have to have a sense of responsibility,” he says. “They don’t call directors the ‘captain of the ship’ for nothing. You might have the perfect story but that does not guarantee a win, you have to take responsibility for almost every single aspect of the film. Success doesn’t come easily and your first film might be a hit but that does not guarantee a win for your second film. That is why directors should approach every film like it is their debut film.” He then looks to his filmography to elaborate on his point. “Just because everyone liked Subramaniapuram, it doesn’t mean they will like everything I make after that. Subramaniapuram is not my first film anymore, Easan is not my first film anymore, whatever I direct next is going to be my first film,” says Sasikumar.