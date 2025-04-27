Shruti Haasan talks about working with Rajinikanth in 'Coolie', praises his genuine nature

Shruti further praised Rajinikanth, highlighting that his best quality was his mix of several great traits. She added, “He’s extremely sharp and genuinely non-judgmental, but he is very clear about everything.”

The actress also shared that Rajinikanth often told her old stories about himself and Kamal Haasan, giving her a glimpse into their past.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action-packed entertainer scheduled for release on August 14, 2025. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles. Shruti Haasan plays an important character in the film, while Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance. The production is wrapped, and the film is set to release during the Independence Day weekend.

Interestingly, Coolie will clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, both set for release on the same day.