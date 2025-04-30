AR Rahman on why he avoided concerts in India

India has become a favourite spot for global music stars. Big names like Coldplay, Sting, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Bryan Adams, Dua Lipa, and the Jonas Brothers have all performed to huge crowds across the country.

Speaking to The Times of India, AR Rahman shared his thoughts: “It’s amazing to see this. It shows India is thriving. People can afford tickets and want these experiences.”

But he also asked an important question: “Are we giving them the best?” Rahman believes India should aim to be the number one destination for live music. “We’ve always been a musical country, and we should have the right setup to support that. I hope this energy spreads to every city. India is lit – and the fire’s not going out,” he said.

Rahman then explained why he stayed away from performing live in India for many years. Like artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, he pointed out the lack of proper infrastructure for concerts. “For a long time, India didn’t have the setup needed – bad sound systems and safety issues. That’s why I avoided live shows here,” he said.