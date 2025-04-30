AR Rahman on why he avoided concerts in India

India has become a favourite spot for global music stars. Big names like Coldplay, Sting, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Bryan Adams, Dua Lipa, and the Jonas Brothers have all performed to huge crowds across the country.
Speaking to The Times of India, AR Rahman shared his thoughts: “It’s amazing to see this. It shows India is thriving. People can afford tickets and want these experiences.”
But he also asked an important question: “Are we giving them the best?” Rahman believes India should aim to be the number one destination for live music. “We’ve always been a musical country, and we should have the right setup to support that. I hope this energy spreads to every city. India is lit – and the fire’s not going out,” he said.
Rahman then explained why he stayed away from performing live in India for many years. Like artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, he pointed out the lack of proper infrastructure for concerts. “For a long time, India didn’t have the setup needed – bad sound systems and safety issues. That’s why I avoided live shows here,” he said.
“But I realised, if you don’t step into the fire, you won’t feel the heat. It takes courage. People asked me why I performed everywhere else – and that was the reason. But now things are changing. India is proving it can host world-class shows. Ed Sheeran just performed in Chennai!”
He also spoke about the challenges that come with big crowds. Some recent concerts have seen bad behaviour from the audience. Sunidhi Chauhan had a bottle thrown at her in Dehradun, and something similar happened to Kailash Kher at the Hampi Utsav. “Just throw love at me, nothing else,” Rahman joked. “On a serious note, I hope these things don’t happen. I respect the energy fans bring. They travel far, dress up, and stay for the full show. You go to enjoy the music – not to throw things. I believe in love and kindness. I’m sure I’ll feel that from the crowd.”
Now, Rahman is set to return to the stage with a live concert in Mumbai as part of the Wonderment Tour, starting on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium. He’ll be joined by Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi.
Talking about the tour, he said, “We often forget to enjoy the small blessings in life – like breathing, falling in love, relationships, and music. That’s what wonderment is. Even someone buying a ticket to see me perform – that’s wonderment. So why not celebrate that?”