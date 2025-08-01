Mu Maran Interview: I take criticism with objectivity because I've been a critic

Only if an actor’s first film is a blockbuster hit would a debut actor get other film opportunities immediately. For instance, for Kayadu Lohar, Dragon became a hit, and so she got other opportunities. To face facts, my first film didn’t do well. While the film wasn’t received well, I was appreciated for my performance. So, a three-year gap between the release of my first and second films is very fair. I was doing films and albums in these three years; it has just taken time to hit the theatres. I was not idle and without work during this time. But to the outside world, it looks like I have been without work. In fact, GV Sir and I were supposed to collaborate on another film before Blackmail, but that didn’t take off.