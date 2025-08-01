Mu Maran Interview: I take criticism with objectivity because I've been a critic

After making his debut with Iravukku Aayiram Kangal in 2018 and following it up with Kannai Nambathey in 2023, director Mu Maran is making a hat-trick with yet another crime thriller, Blackmail. While the title clearly emphasises the theme of the film, there is curiosity regarding the filmmaker's choice to go for an English title after two very articulate Tamil names. Maran reveals to us that Blackmail, too, had a Tamil title initially. "We wanted to name the film 'Thedadhey' (don't search). Blackmail was an alternative for it. As the word blackmail is more commonly used and as it is more relevant to the film’s core idea, we went with that as the title," the filmmaker discloses. He adds, "Blackmail existed in the past and will not cease to exist anytime soon," elaborating on why he chose the subject.
In this conversation, Mu Maran, along with Teju Ashwini, talks about Blackmail, the themes and characters of the film, and more.
Excerpts:
Teju, as an extrovert, how did you convince yourself to take up a serious role in Blackmail?
Initially, I was a little hesitant, as I thought crying onscreen would be challenging. I then realised that only if I took up challenges would I put in the effort to step out of my comfort zone. Moreover, a filmmaker saw the potential in me; what more can I ask for? There's no point in thinking twice when such a golden opportunity comes knocking on the door. I would say I am fortunate and grateful to have gotten such a contrasting role in just my sophomore film.
Maran, what made you pick Teju for the role?
I was not on Instagram when I was casting for Blackmail, so her social media presence had no impact on my choice. I looked at Teju as a character, and based on her performance in the first film, I was convinced that she would fit the bill. When she came in for the audition, she performed well and proved to be apt for the role. Now, I can confidently say that she has done justice to the role.
Maran, divulge some details about your other casting choices and working with Srikanth for the second time…
I developed a good rapport with Srikanth sir when we worked together on Kannai Nambathey. He would always come on time and implicitly follow my instructions, which would save so much time. I needed someone comfortable and trustworthy to pull off this pivotal role in Blackmail, and Srikanth seemed apt. In Kannai Nambathey, I cast Bhoomika because it had been a while since she did a Tamil film. Similarly, for Blackmail, I chose Bindhu Madhavi, who has also not done a Tamil film in a long time. She plays a key role and has portrayed difficult emotions with finesse.
Teju, your first film landed in controversy and criticism. Did that impact your career in any way?
After Enna Solla Pogirai was released, I did two album songs, and by the end of that year, I was selected for Blackmail. I would say that film didn’t affect my career because I signed up for a movie almost immediately. I did another film after completing Blackmail, which is yet to hit theatres.
Only if an actor’s first film is a blockbuster hit would a debut actor get other film opportunities immediately. For instance, for Kayadu Lohar, Dragon became a hit, and so she got other opportunities. To face facts, my first film didn’t do well. While the film wasn’t received well, I was appreciated for my performance. So, a three-year gap between the release of my first and second films is very fair. I was doing films and albums in these three years; it has just taken time to hit the theatres. I was not idle and without work during this time. But to the outside world, it looks like I have been without work. In fact, GV Sir and I were supposed to collaborate on another film before Blackmail, but that didn’t take off.
Maran, you were initially supposed to do a romance film with Udhayanidhi Stalin but instead made a crime thriller. What is the status of that romance story?
I have many full-length romance scripts. I am yet to develop the romance story that I originally pitched to Udhayanidhi Stalin. I am not sure when I will do it. Next, though, I will be doing a family drama. But I am ready to do another thriller if producers prefer that over romance. At the end of the day, the film industry is a business, and even if you make the best art film, if it doesn’t make money, all efforts are in vain. I think that the producer has the right to decide what genres and stories to back.
Teju, do you think the Tamil film industry is encouraging to female Tamil actors?
Indeed, Tamil women with a certain skin tone are not the first preference. But some filmmakers are consciously picking Tamil women for their films, like Mu Maran. There are many filmmakers like him who want to encourage women like me. I hope that I will continue getting opportunities from such directors.
Maran, how does your journalism background help with your filmmaking?
Be it the way I narrate a story, I do it efficiently because I have critiqued films in the past. As I have analysed the pros and cons of a film as a reviewer, it is easy to avoid the flaws while making a film. Still, I do make a few mistakes and face criticisms, which helps me learn and evolve to make better films. For instance, to me, Blackmail is perfect, but when someone else watches it, they may find certain issues. When they express it, and if it is valid, I take it as feedback and learn. It is also easier for me to take criticism, as I take it with objectivity, having been a critic once.