Rajinikanth's Coolie gets an A certificate

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, Coolie boasts a star-studded ensemble consisting of Nagarjuna as Simon, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, and Soubin Shahir as Dayal. Rajinikanth plays Deva in the film. Confirming speculations, it was revealed that Aamir Khan will play Dahaa in Coolie. The film is a reunion of sorts as Rajini teams up with Sathyaraj 38 years after Mr Bharath and Aamir Khan 29 years after Aatank Hi Aatank.