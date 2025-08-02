Rajinikanth's Coolie gets an A certificate

Unusual for Rajinikanth, who boasts a fan following across age categories, his upcoming action entertainer Coolie has obtained an A certificate after clearing the censorship formalities.
With this announcement, Coolie will be the first Rajini film in years to get an A certificate. It is worth noting that the film's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, had said there won't be any compromises on violence and action in the film.
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, Coolie boasts a star-studded ensemble consisting of Nagarjuna as Simon, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, and Soubin Shahir as Dayal. Rajinikanth plays Deva in the film. Confirming speculations, it was revealed that Aamir Khan will play Dahaa in Coolie. The film is a reunion of sorts as Rajini teams up with Sathyaraj 38 years after Mr Bharath and Aamir Khan 29 years after Aatank Hi Aatank.
The rest of the technical crew consists of cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and stunts by Anbariv. The film's dialogues are written by Lokesh and Chandhru Anbazhagan, who have also contributed to the additional screenplay.
Coolie is releasing on August 14 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.