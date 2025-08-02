Viduthalai-fame Bhavani Sre to play a key role in Venky Atluri's Suriya 46

After going on floors in June, Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri, has been filming in full swing with the makers reportedly completing the second schedule of the film recently. In addition to the star-studded cast which includes Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead, Radikaa Sarathkumar and senior Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon portraying key roles, actor Bhavani Sre, known for her role in the Viduthalai films has onboarded the yet-to-be-titled film. This was revealed to Cinema Express by a source close to the actor.