Viduthalai-fame Bhavani Sre to play a key role in Venky Atluri's Suriya 46

After going on floors in June, Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri, has been filming in full swing with the makers reportedly completing the second schedule of the film recently. In addition to the star-studded cast which includes Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead, Radikaa Sarathkumar and senior Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon portraying key roles, actor Bhavani Sre, known for her role in the Viduthalai films has onboarded the yet-to-be-titled film. This was revealed to Cinema Express by a source close to the actor.
It is to be noted that Raveena Tandon is acting in a Tamil film after 24 years, with her last project being Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan (2001).
Reportedly, the film has a budget that exceeds 300 crore and was initially thought of as a biopic on Sanjay Gandhi, who contributed significantly to the creation of Maruti 800, before the recent changes in its screenplay. According to reports, delays in the acquisition of the rights required to develop the biopic contributed to the makers' change in plan.
In a recent interview, Venky stated, "Suriya 46 will be a proper happy family film, with a very good human emotion." He further elaborated on the project, indicating that Suriya's character in it would exhibit "shades similar to Sanjay Ramaswamy character (from Ghajini)." This was seen in the first look poster of the film, which was released on the actor's birthday recently.
On the technical team, GV Prakash will be scoring the music for Suriya 46. He is reuniting with Venky Atluri for the third time after Vaathi (2023) and Lucky Baskhar (2024). This is also the composer's second film with Suriya after Soorarai Pottru (2020). Interestingly, GV Prakash and Mamitha Baiju also worked together in last year's Rebel, directed by Nikesh RS. The film marked her Tamil debut. The technical crew also includes editor Navin Nooli and cinematographer Nimish Ravi.
Backed by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments, Suriya 46 is scheduled to be released in theatres during the Summer of 2026.