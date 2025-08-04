Rajavel: I am not a fan of horror films

Rajavel confesses that he is not a fan of horror movies and that he has only watched a few films of the genre. This is a shocking statement on several levels, as he flirts with horror in Housemates and was also a part of the writing team of the successful and novel Ajay Gnanamuthu film, Demonte Colony. "Unique concepts and stories within the horror genre fascinate me. But I am not a fan of the genre. At least not the ones with the clichéd possession-exorcism storylines. The horror employed in Demonte Colony and Housemates is unique. Truth be told, I watched a lot of popular horror films only before I wrote Housemates. Films such as The Sixth Sense and Insidious define my taste in the genre."



Recounting the multi-pronged challenges he faced during production and post-production, Rajavel says that it was an enriching experience on the whole. The film demanded peculiar performances, and he credits his stint as an assistant director with Ajay Gnanamuthu for his preparedness. "Performance-wise, the actors faced teething troubles as they had to emote facing a wall with no reaction on the other end to respond. I did a test shoot with my assistant directors and made them enact the interval scene. I used the footage as my instruction manual to let the actors know exactly what I needed. There was confusion for 3-4 days, and from then on, it was smooth sailing. On the post-production side, I had to ensure that Kaali Venkat sir's portions were in sync with 2012 Chennai. Despite most of the drama unfolding within the confines of the home, there is a substantial amount of outdoor scenes as well. Focus was needed on the CG front, where cars and bikes of the current period had to be cut out. Also, the metro rail works in the background, too, and had to be removed. So it was a task. Having worked in close quarters with Ajay Gnanamuthu sir, seeing him get involved himself hands-on in every department, it wasn't too much for me to handle."