MS Bhaskar's upcoming film with Prankster Rahul titled Grandfather; makers reveal first look

After MS Bhaskar won the National Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for his performance in Parking, the makers of MS Bhaskar's upcoming film with Prankster Rahul revealed the title of the film to be Grandfather. The makers also released the first look poster of the film, which shows MS Bhaskar and Rahul within a burning house about to face a host of thugs.
MS Bhaskar who is known for his roles in dramatic or comedic stature took on a role with a more negative shade in Parking. For his performance in the film, he won the National Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Meanwhile, Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the writer and director for Parking, won the National Award for Best Screenplay (Originial) and Best Film in Tamil. MS Bhaskar was recently seen in films like Tourist Family, Paramasivan Fathima, and Sabdham.
Billed as a comedy horror with fantasy elements, Grandfather will be Rahul's first film as a director. Rahul has a long career in YouTube with his channel Prankster Rahul, through which he infiltrates into everyday social situations and creates a scene to evoke some reactions from the victims of his pranks. Even before working on his own channel, Rahul was making videos for other channels, which all focused on pranks.
The film also stars Smeha, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Srinath, Shiva Aravind, Priyadarshini, Anjali Rao, and Abhinaya.
With Ranjin Raj on board as the composer, the technical crew of the film includes Sridhar as the cinematographer, Dhivakar as the editor, Prem as the art director, and Phoenix Prabhu as the stunt choreographer. Buvanesh Chinnaswamy produces the film for Kutti Stories Pictures. Metro Murali and Metro Giri are on board as the co-producers, with Shiju Alex as the executive producer for the film.