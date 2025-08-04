MS Bhaskar's upcoming film with Prankster Rahul titled Grandfather; makers reveal first look

MS Bhaskar who is known for his roles in dramatic or comedic stature took on a role with a more negative shade in Parking. For his performance in the film, he won the National Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Meanwhile, Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the writer and director for Parking, won the National Award for Best Screenplay (Originial) and Best Film in Tamil. MS Bhaskar was recently seen in films like Tourist Family, Paramasivan Fathima, and Sabdham.