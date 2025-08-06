Vemal's Vadam goes on floors

Days after we reported that actor Vemal's next has been titled Vadam, the film has entered production with a formal pooja on Tuesday.
Billed as a rural entertainer, the film is expected to revolve around the traditional sport of Vada Manjuvirattu. The sport is in the lines of Jallikattu, where a number of players are required to tame a bull within a specific time limit. Vada Manjuvirattu too is held during the Pongal festival.
Known for his rooted performances in rural stories, Vadam joins the list of his successful village-oriented films Pasanga, Kalavani, Vaagai Sooda Vaa, and Desingu Raja.
Sangeetha Kalyankumar and Bala Saravanan are also part of the cast of Vadam.
Kenthiran V has written and directed Vadam, for which dialogues are written by Gnanakaravel. Gnanakaravel has also written lyrics for the film. The technical crew of the film consists of Prasanna S Kumar handling cinematography, Sabu Joseph handling editing, V Sasikumar handling art, and Murugan handling stunts. Veerasekar R is producing Vadam.
Vemal who was recently seen in Desingu Raja 2 and Paramasivan Fathima, is also working on an untitled film, directed by Elson Eldhose.