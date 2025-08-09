'Disco' Shanthi reenters films with Bullet

We had reported that filmmaker Innasi Pandiyan, who made his debut with Diary (2022) starring Arulnithi, is next helming a supernatural thriller Bullet, starring Raghava Lawrence and his brother Elviin in the lead roles.
In the teaser that dropped on Friday, it was unveiled that the yesteryear actor-dancer 'Disco' Shanthi Srihari is making a reentry into films with Bullet. The makers say that the actor is starring in a pivotal role in the film.
Popularly known as 'Disco' Shanthi, she was the glam queen of the 80s and 90s. She paused her film career after her role in the Kannada film Yuddha in 1997. She served as a producer in the Telugu film Seshadri Naidu (2004), starring the famous Telugu actor Srihari, who is no more.
Produced by Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, Bullet stars Vaishali Raj as the female lead, with Sunil, Aravind Akash, Kaali Venkat, Rangaraj Pandey, Sendraayan and Singampuli in important roles.
The film has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Aravinnd Singh and editing by Vadivel Vimal Raj. Gnanakaravel and Innasi Pandiyan will be penning the dialogues for the film. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.