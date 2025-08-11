Suresh Rajakumari: Sirai protagonist is a cop with a conscience

A filmmaker usually prefers making their debut with a story close to their heart so that they can work on it with full conviction. However, Suresh believes that one can immerse oneself in the story of others as well, especially if they put their full effort into getting into the head of the writer. "This is one of my learnings from Vetri sir. Yeah, we can write and bring our stories to life, but it is not advisable to spend too much time on it. Other interesting and strong stories need to be told, that are not necessarily yours. Vetri sir has taken inspiration from authors and made a screenplay out of it. Truth be told, things in cinema do not take place the way we wish. It is not ideal to wait. Otherwise, you just have to keep waiting. I discussed the story with Tamil sir a lot; he cleared up my doubts," says Suresh.