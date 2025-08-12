Gouri Kishan to star in Others

Recently seen in the Malayalam film Sahasam, actor Gouri G Kishan will star in a Tamil medical crime thriller, Others.
The makers dropped the first look poster along with the cast of the film, directed by Abin Hariharan.
Gouri will star opposite debutant Aditya Madhavan. The rest of the star cast includes Anju Kurian, Muniskanth, Harish Perady, Mala Parvathy, Jagan, and R Sundarrajan. While Gouri plays a doctor in the film, Aditya stars as a cop.
Gouri Kishan is popular for her roles in Tamil films 96, Master and Karnan. She has also starred in Malayalam and Telugu films, including Margamkali, Anugraheethan Antony, Sridevi Shoban Babu, Anuragam, Little Miss Rawther and Oru Sarkar Ulpannam. Her webseries credits include Paper Rocket, Love Under Construction and Suzhal: The Vortex. Her next Tamil film awaiting a release is Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.
Produced by Murali of Grand Pictures banner and co-produced by Kartik G, Others have composer Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematographer Aravinnd Singh, editor Ramar, art director Uma Shankar and stunt director Phantom Pradeep.
The makers have announced that Others will release in September, without specifying a date.