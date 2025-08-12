Gouri Kishan to star in Others

Gouri Kishan is popular for her roles in Tamil films 96, Master and Karnan. She has also starred in Malayalam and Telugu films, including Margamkali, Anugraheethan Antony, Sridevi Shoban Babu, Anuragam, Little Miss Rawther and Oru Sarkar Ulpannam. Her webseries credits include Paper Rocket, Love Under Construction and Suzhal: The Vortex. Her next Tamil film awaiting a release is Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.