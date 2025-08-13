‘Paranthu Po’ emerges as most-watched South Indian film on OTT for the week

The Akshay Kumar-led comedy Housefull 5, which premiered on Prime Video on 1 August 2025, has clinched the top spot as the most-watched film on OTT for the week of 4 to 10 August 2025, according to Ormax Media. Hot on its heels, however, is the delightful Tamil-language musical comedy Paranthu Po, which is now available for streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

A surprise entry in the coveted list, Paranthu Po’s inclusion is particularly commendable considering the film does not feature a marquee name such as Nithiin, who stars in the Telugu film Thammudu, Siddharth from the Tamil film 3BHK, or Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam outing Nadikar.

Helmed by acclaimed director Ram, Paranthu Po tells the heartwarming story of a sprightly young boy named Anbu and his deepening bond with his father, Gokul. With 2.2 million views amassed between 4 and 10 August, Ormax Media confirms the film as the most-watched South Indian release of the week. In comparison, Siddharth’s 3BHK garnered 1.7 million views, while Nithiin’s Thammudu secured 1.2 million.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Hindi-language debut Sarzameen, also starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, has once again entered the top five, notching up 1.4 million views. The direct-to-OTT film, which premiered on 25 July 2025, is also streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam film Nadikar, which features a stellar ensemble cast including Bhavana, Balu Varghese and Soubin Shahir, currently making waves with the viral track Monica from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie was another notable release in the southern slate.