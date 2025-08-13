Rajinikanth marks 50 years in cinema with 'Coolie'

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to celebrate a monumental milestone this Independence Day, marking 50 illustrious years since his cinematic debut in Tamil cinema. The legendary actor first graced the silver screen in K. Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal, released on 15 August 1975, the beginning of a journey that would etch his name in the annals of Indian film history.
Over the past five decades, Rajinikanth has featured in over 165 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other languages, rising to become Tamil cinema’s biggest superstar.
As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, Coolie, his much-anticipated film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set for a grand theatrical release on 14 August. The film has already generated immense buzz, with advance ticket sales crossing Rs 34.89 crore, including blocked seats. The star-studded cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Tributes and congratulations have poured in from across the industry.
Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth’s long-time friend and colleague, shared a warm message:
"Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Superstar with affection and admiration, and wish Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.
Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright."
Actor Hrithik Roshan, whose film War 2 is set to clash with Coolie at the box office, penned a touching note on X (formerly Twitter):
"Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic."
Hrithik debuted as a child actor alongside Rajinikanth in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada.
Composer Anirudh Ravichander also paid tribute:
"50 years. 1 throne. 1 man. Let us all celebrate the golden jubilee of Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth with #Coolie from tomorrow "
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, visibly moved by the experience, shared:
"#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey... the reason this film shaped up the way it did is because of you, #Thalaivar. Thank you for inspiring us all, and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years!"
Tamil Nadu minister and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin added his praise, saying:
"I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere. My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to the entire team behind Coolie."
As the countdown begins, fans across the globe gear up to celebrate not just the release of Coolie, but the unmatched legacy of an icon, the one and only Rajinikanth.