Rajinikanth marks 50 years in cinema with 'Coolie'

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to celebrate a monumental milestone this Independence Day, marking 50 illustrious years since his cinematic debut in Tamil cinema. The legendary actor first graced the silver screen in K. Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal, released on 15 August 1975, the beginning of a journey that would etch his name in the annals of Indian film history.

Over the past five decades, Rajinikanth has featured in over 165 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other languages, rising to become Tamil cinema’s biggest superstar.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, Coolie, his much-anticipated film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set for a grand theatrical release on 14 August. The film has already generated immense buzz, with advance ticket sales crossing Rs 34.89 crore, including blocked seats. The star-studded cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Tributes and congratulations have poured in from across the industry.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth’s long-time friend and colleague, shared a warm message:

"Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Superstar with affection and admiration, and wish Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.

Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright."