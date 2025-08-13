Arun Vijay Interview: Retta Thala is like Billa

After making an intense film like Vanangaan, Arun Vijay picked Retta Thala because he wanted to make a movie that could provide the audience with theatrical joys. However, it didn't end up being any less intense since Retta Thala was fraught with challenges, especially since he had just finished filming Vanangaan. "Bala sir wanted me to stop working out and develop a belly for Vanangaan. During filming, I sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear. This injury restricted me from doing intensive workouts to get fit for Retta Thala. The only way to get into shape without cardio exercises was through dieting. But again, Retta Thala is a high-octane action film, and filming stunts too risked aggravating my injury. And on the performance front, due to the production taking place in complex locations, I had no time to switch my sensibilities from one character to the other. I play Malpe Upendra and Kaali in the film, and in some scenes, I just had 15 minutes to switch my body language. And it got even worse when we were filming scenes where the two characters faced off. Also, I had to sport a real cornrows hairdo with a brace. Your head starts hurting 45 minutes into the look, and the spokes of the braces stick out and irritate the gum. With that, I had to speak lines with a modulation and intonation specific to the character. But yeah, despite all this, these are the things that excite me as an actor."