Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan gets a new release date

Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan, which was all set to hit the theatres on September 5, now has a new release date. The film will now release on September 19. Shakthi Thirumagan, which marks Vijay Antony's 25th film as an actor, was earlier set to release alongside Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi. It is worth noting that the upcoming film was earlier titled Parasakthi. The makers changed it to avoid legal troubles with Dawn Pictures, the producer of Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi.
Shakthi Thirumagan, directed by Arun Prabu, also stars Trupthi Ravindra, Sunil Kriplani, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Kadhal Oviyam-fame Kannan, Master Keshav, and Cell Murugan. It also marks the return of actor Kannan, best known for his role in director Bharathiraja's 1982 film Kadhal Oviyam. Vijay Antony is composing the music for the film, besides acting and producing it under his banner. On the technical front, Shakthi Thirumagan has cinematography by Shelley Calist and editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, both of whom reunite with director Arun after 2021's Vaazhl.