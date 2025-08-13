Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan gets a new release date

Shakthi Thirumagan, directed by Arun Prabu, also stars Trupthi Ravindra, Sunil Kriplani, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Kadhal Oviyam-fame Kannan, Master Keshav, and Cell Murugan. It also marks the return of actor Kannan, best known for his role in director Bharathiraja's 1982 film Kadhal Oviyam. Vijay Antony is composing the music for the film, besides acting and producing it under his banner. On the technical front, Shakthi Thirumagan has cinematography by Shelley Calist and editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, both of whom reunite with director Arun after 2021's Vaazhl.