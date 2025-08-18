Kanna Ravi Interview: Thalaivar is everything to me

In one of Coolie's pre-release interviews, director Lokesh Kanagaraj enumerated the advantages of working on a standalone film, one of which is that he can work with talented actors, who, unfortunately, played roles that were killed off in his Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Kanna Ravi was one such actor, who was bumped off in Kaithi. And now, he's back in Coolie. Despite sharing screen space with legends such as Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Kanna Ravi was able to leave a mark with his compelling performance. Calling it an honour and a blessing, Kanna says, "I always wanted to headline a good film that would be noticed by Rajinikanth sir, who often takes time out to appreciate such efforts. I have played a lead in just one film, and have started in six more. At such a stage, I am still in disbelief that I have shared screen space with the great Rajini sir, Nag sir, and Soubin sir. I cannot ask for more."
After almost five years, Kanna Ravi is collaborating again with Lokesh, and he expresses both awe and pride at the director's impressive progress since Kaithi (2019). However, Kanna isn't surprised by the career trajectory of the filmmaker, especially since he showed signs of his prowess even back then, as a one-film-old director. "His success feels like a personal win. I too felt bad not collaborating with him for all these years. Lokesh prefers to reunite with actors based on performance, not just friendship. He emphasises collaborative efforts, values technicians' opinions and trusts his teams to deliver as planned. He is also clear and direct with actors about his expectations, which makes artists and technicians want to work with him. Shooting at a port and managing ships is no easy feat," Kanna shares, adding that they planned to work together for Master, but timing didn't allow it. "He called me for a role in Vijay sir's Master, but I was shooting Mandela and couldn't fit it in. There were even talks of bringing me back into LCU by introducing a twin brother to Ajaz, but that seemed far-fetched. I feel elated that my reunion with Lokesh anna is for a Thalaivar film."
In most cases, films mounted on such a huge budget with an equally stellar ensemble are expected to have a nervous and chaotic set. Kanna Ravi, however, says Coolie is one of the most systematic sets he has been a part of. "Before the stars arrive, supporting actors like me will finish rehearsal. Before we arrive, the technicians' rehearsals conclude. That was how smooth the shoot was."
There is a saying that goes, 'Never meet your heroes.' In the Indian film industry, an actor's real-life personality may not match their noble roles, potentially disappointing fans. But for Kanna Ravi, meeting his hero was everything he hoped for, and more. "I'm not just a fan of Rajini sir's movies; he is my role model. The person I am, not just the actor, is shaped by Thalaivar. He has shared noble thoughts in films that have influenced my life. He means everything to me. I even had a kurta pyjama ready for my first meeting with him. During our car scene, he discussed my film career with genuine interest. Between shots, Thalaivar broke the silence, praised my natural, casual acting, and said I would become a great actor. Despite the cramped space, I touched his feet in the car. This compliment is enough motivation for the rest of my life."
Elaborating on how the 'meeting your hero' experience was completely different for him, Kanna Ravi shared that his fascination for Rajinikanth grew leaps and bounds as the Superstar showed a glimpse into what makes him a Superstar even after all these years. "Thalaivar takes it up as a challenge to surprise the director with his performance. When we carry certain expectations of him, he will surprise you with something great. He is as committed as a youngster. He is truly a powerhouse."
Kanna Ravi adds that the other legends he worked with were equally fascinating in how welcoming they are to next-gen talents. He notes that their openness and lack of ego, treating newcomers and experienced actors alike, is a very important lesson he learnt from the legends. "Nagarjuna sir is so sweet and hospitable. To help me relax, he chatted with me about my work, and I didn't even realise the camera was rolling until Lokesh said, 'take okay.' Nag sir wanted me comfortable from his first introduction shot. Similarly, I was surprised when Soubin sir asked if he was convincing in his first Tamil film, and his first as a villain. These aren't words from an image-conscious actor. For someone of Soubin sir's caliber to share his insecurities taught me that's why they're so respected today."
Opening up on his future projects, Kanna Ravi says that he is headlining two untitled films. He credits this development to the positivity he gained in the company of Rajinikanth. "I have been listening to stories for some time now. Things have started aligning the way I wanted post-Coolie. Because in many cases, the story will be good and not the production company, and vice versa. Even if both are good, it would not be a proper launch. So there was this constant confusion in signing my next. I sincerely believe that such roadblocks have been removed due to the blessings of my guru, my Thalaivar."