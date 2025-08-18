Kanna Ravi Interview: Thalaivar is everything to me

After almost five years, Kanna Ravi is collaborating again with Lokesh, and he expresses both awe and pride at the director's impressive progress since Kaithi (2019). However, Kanna isn't surprised by the career trajectory of the filmmaker, especially since he showed signs of his prowess even back then, as a one-film-old director. "His success feels like a personal win. I too felt bad not collaborating with him for all these years. Lokesh prefers to reunite with actors based on performance, not just friendship. He emphasises collaborative efforts, values technicians' opinions and trusts his teams to deliver as planned. He is also clear and direct with actors about his expectations, which makes artists and technicians want to work with him. Shooting at a port and managing ships is no easy feat," Kanna shares, adding that they planned to work together for Master, but timing didn't allow it. "He called me for a role in Vijay sir's Master, but I was shooting Mandela and couldn't fit it in. There were even talks of bringing me back into LCU by introducing a twin brother to Ajaz, but that seemed far-fetched. I feel elated that my reunion with Lokesh anna is for a Thalaivar film."