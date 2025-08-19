Lokesh on Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan collaborating: 'If they decide to team up, I will drop everything and go'

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently promoting his upcoming film Coolie with Rajinikanth. In a recent interview, he revealed that the cinematic universe he is building initially began as an ambitious project aimed at bringing legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together in one film.

Speaking to Gobinath in a recent interview, the Vikram director shared that the plan was for Rajinikanth to star and Kamal Haasan to produce the film. However, the pandemic disrupted the project before it could take off.

Reflecting on the idea, Lokesh said he does not intend to push for it anymore. “While I may be in a position where I can initiate such a project, I don't want to. I already tried once, and it didn’t materialise. This is something that should happen naturally if the two legends decide to talk to each other for just 30 minutes,” he said.

He added that the two actors, who have shared a deep friendship for decades, remain in regular contact and are present for each other during significant moments. “I am nobody to initiate this. But if they decide to collaborate and call me, I will drop everything and go. The decision must come from them,” he said.