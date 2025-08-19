Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh's Thandakaaranyam gets September release

The release date for the Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh starrer, Thandakaaranyam, has been revealed to be September 19. Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh shared screen space in the Rajinikanth starrer Kabali.
The film will be directed by Athiyan Athirai, who previously directed Dinesh on Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. Pa Ranjith, S Sai Devanand, and S Sai Venkateswaran are producing the film. Neelam Productions and Learn and Teach Production Pvt Ltd are the banners backing the film.
The rest of the cast of the film includes Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Muthukumar, Aruldoss, Saranya Ravichandran, and Bala Saravanan.
Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music for Thandakaaranyam, with lyrics by Umadevi and Thanikodi. The rest of the crew of the film includes Pratheep Kaliraja as the director of photography, Selva RK as the editor, T Ramalingam as the art director, with Stunner Sam and AS Sudeshkumar handling stunts.
Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh are recurring collaborators of Pa Ranjith. Ranjith's debut film Attakathi was Dinesh's first film as a lead. Meanwhile, Kalaiyarasan has appeared in several of Ranjith's films like Attakathi, Madras, Kabali, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.