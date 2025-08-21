Shanthi Priya Interview: I am a proud bad girl

With cinema evolving at a great pace, there is no doubt that Shanthi Priya returned to a world that is completely different from when she left it. Sharing her belief that the storytelling and soul of cinema have remained the same, she says, “What has changed is the canvas of the story. The medium has become faster, and pictures are sharper. The world has now become the audience. Earlier, we never had mics with us, and scenes were given on the spot. Now, there is intensive training for every aspect, including perfecting language and dialect. Every filmmaker is now bringing in unconventional stories to the forefront. There were a lot of inhibitions back then, and questions were raised about whether the audience would like a particular story or not. But now, everyone is craving for unseen and untold stories. Audiences are smart and cannot be cheated now.”