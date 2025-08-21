Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan to collaborate on a family entertainer

Actors Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan are coming together for a new film backed by AGS Entertainment. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, went on floors after a customary pooja ceremony on Wednesday. The director has previously worked as an assistant director to Pradeep Ranganathan.
Apart from these actors, Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar and Bala Hasan R also play important roles in the film tentatively titled AGS 28. Although plot details for the film have not been revealed, the makers have stated that it would be a "wholesome family entertainer".
Composer Ravi Basrur, prominently known for his music in the KGF films, is all set to make his Tamil debut with this new project. The rest of the technical team includes cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and art direction by Veeramani Ganesan. Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi serve as creative producer and associate creative producer respectively. Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the film for AGS Entertainment.
Actor Arjun was last seen in Pa Vijay's Aghathiyaa and is directing Seetha Payanam, a trilingual film starring his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra. Abhirami recently took on the role of Kamal Haasan's wife Jeeva in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life while Preity Mukhundhan played a supporting role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and is awaiting the release of Maine Pyar Kiya, her Malayalam debut and Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa.