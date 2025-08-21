Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan to collaborate on a family entertainer

Composer Ravi Basrur, prominently known for his music in the KGF films, is all set to make his Tamil debut with this new project. The rest of the technical team includes cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and art direction by Veeramani Ganesan. Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi serve as creative producer and associate creative producer respectively. Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the film for AGS Entertainment.