Ashok Selvan and Nimisha Sajayan join hands for a new film

Details regarding the upcoming film including extended cast details, genre and release date are currently unknown
Actors Ashok Selvan and Nimisha Sajayan are joining hands for their maiden collaboration on a new project directed by debutant filmmaker Manikandan Anandan. The untitled film is backed by Million Dollar Studios, known for their successful ventures Good Night, Lover and the latest hit Tourist Family.

Details regarding the upcoming film including extended cast details, genre and release date are currently unknown. Along with Million Dollar Studios, Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International is also producing the film.

On the technical team, the project has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography by Pushparaj Santhosh, and editing by Barath Vikraman, who is once again reuniting with Million Dollar Studios banner after Tourist Family. He has previously worked in their films - Good Night and Lover.

Ashok Selvan last played a supporting role in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, while Nimisha played the lead opposite Atharvaa in Nelson Venkatesan's DNA.

