Kavin's Kiss gets a release date

The release of Kavin-Preethi Asrani's Kiss, initially set for July, is now scheduled for September 19.
While specific details about the film's plot remain undisclosed, Kiss follows Kavin's character, a man known for morally policing couples and expressing a strong aversion to public displays of affection (PDA). The story could possibly set up a conflict when he unexpectedly finds himself falling in love, leading him to navigate his own beliefs about PDA. The film is expected to explore this contradiction with humour.
Kiss marks the directorial debut of dance choreographer Satish Krishnan, who has also penned the film. Meanwhile, Mugil and R Savarimuthu are collaborating with him for additional dialogues.
The film's technical crew has cinematographer Harish Kannan, editor RC Pranav, art director Mohan Mahendran, and stunt directors Peter Hein, Dinesh Subbarayan, and Rambo Vimal.
Kavin had two releases last year: Star and Bloody Beggar. In addition to Kiss, he has Mask and Hi, by debut directors Vikarnan Ashok and Vishnu Edavan, respectively, in the pipeline. Preethi Asrani, who made her Tamil debut with Ayothi (2023), was last seen in Election (2024).