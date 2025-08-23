Double Diwali clash as Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ and ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ set for simultaneous release

In an unexpected twist, Kollywood’s rising star Pradeep Ranganathan is heading for a double release this Diwali, with both his upcoming films, Dude and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), officially slated to hit theatres during the festive season.

The buzz began when Love Insurance Kompany, initially planned for a September release, was rescheduled to 17 October just in time for Diwali. Within a day, the makers of Dude reaffirmed their own Diwali release plans, announcing the first single from the film, Oorum Blood, set to drop on 28 August. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.

Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude stars Pradeep alongside Mamitha Baiju in the lead. The film also features Sarathkumar, Rohini Molleti, and Hridhu Haroon, and is expected to be a full-on commercial entertainer.