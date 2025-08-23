Double Diwali clash as Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ and ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ set for simultaneous release

In an unexpected twist, Kollywood’s rising star Pradeep Ranganathan is heading for a double release this Diwali, with both his upcoming films, Dude and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), officially slated to hit theatres during the festive season.
The buzz began when Love Insurance Kompany, initially planned for a September release, was rescheduled to 17 October just in time for Diwali. Within a day, the makers of Dude reaffirmed their own Diwali release plans, announcing the first single from the film, Oorum Blood, set to drop on 28 August. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.
Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude stars Pradeep alongside Mamitha Baiju in the lead. The film also features Sarathkumar, Rohini Molleti, and Hridhu Haroon, and is expected to be a full-on commercial entertainer.
Meanwhile, Love Insurance Kompany is a futuristic romantic drama written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead, with notable names like SJ Suryah, Seeman, and Gouri Kishan in key roles. The film is backed by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
To complicate matters further, another major release, Bison, a sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, is also aiming for a Diwali debut. With three big films vying for audience attention, this festive season is set for a fierce box-office battle.
While the twin releases could cement Pradeep’s growing stature, it also puts him in a delicate spot, with both films competing for screens and viewership. Industry watchers are now waiting to see if either production house will reconsider and shift their release date, or whether Kollywood will witness a three-way clash this Diwali.