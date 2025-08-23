Anjali joins Vishal 35 helmed by Ravi Arasu

Apart from this film, Vishal is also working on Thupparivalan 2 . During the success meet of Madha Gaja Raja , the actor also revealed that he is working on another project with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which he is more likely to complete before the Thupparivalan sequel. He also mentioned that he will be teaming up with director Ajay Gnanamuthu for another film. Official announcements regarding these projects are awaited. Meanwhile, Dushara Vijayan was last seen in Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 .