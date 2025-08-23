Anjali joins Vishal 35 helmed by Ravi Arasu

Recently, we reported that Vishal's 35th film, helmed by Ravi Arasu, has progressed to the second schedule, which is currently underway in Ooty. On Thursday, the makers announced that Anjali has joined the film's cast. She joins Vishal and the film's female lead, Dushara Vijayan.
Tentatively titled Vishal 35, the upcoming film is backed by RB Choudhary's Super Good Films in their 99th production and was officially launched a month ago. The film marks Dushara's first collaboration with Vishal, while Anjali has worked with Vishal in the long-delayed and recently released Madha Gaja Raja. Details about the rest of the cast members are kept under wraps. Ravi Arasu has previously helmed Eetti and Ayngaran.
In an exclusive interview with Cinema Express, the director earlier revealed about the film’s genre, saying, “The upcoming film is a gangster drama. Both my previous directorials, Eetti and Ayngaran, were intense films. This upcoming film is also intense and is being shot on a big scale."
The film's music will be composed by GV Prakash, who is joining hands with the actor for the second time after Mark Antony. Cinematography is by Richard M Nathan, and editing is handled by Srikanth NB. G Durairaj is the production designer. Recently, Dhilip Subbarayan was roped in as the stunt choreographer for the film.
Anjali was last seen in Ram's Paranthu Po, alongside Aju Varghese, Shiva and Grace Antony. Coming up, she has Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Eegai in the pipeline.
Apart from this film, Vishal is also working on . During the success meet of , the actor also revealed that he is working on another project with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which he is more likely to complete before the Thupparivalan sequel. He also mentioned that he will be teaming up with director Ajay Gnanamuthu for another film. Official announcements regarding these projects are awaited. Meanwhile, Dushara Vijayan was last seen in Vikram’s .