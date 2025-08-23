Indra Movie Review: Interesting ideas meet joyless execution

Indra takes some interesting and bold choices in how it handles our perspective of the characters. Tamil cinema isn’t new to grey-shaded characters but unless they are the antagonist, their darker shades are mostly muted by likeable traits. A ruthless gangster is still likeable, a brutal murderer still has a sympathetic backstory. It is refreshing to see how Indra never feels the need to sugarcoat the darkness of its central characters with redeemable traits. Any character’s moral compass or emotional reasoning is not how you attach your perspective to them. The audiences are at a liberty to choose who the protagonists and the antagonists are in this story. Indra could have delved into the philosophical layers within this part of the story. It could have discussed the chain of crime and grief, its deceptive allure , the complete inanity of revenge, the redemptive quality of self-acceptance. From how even a seemingly strong relationship withers away under a lack of societal respect to how quickly a seemingly unassuming person resorts to crime under pressure, this film is a fertile ground for philosophical musings but it choses to ignore them. Even the way the performances are extracted are surface-level. The performances are loud and intense but it feels like they were taken out of a library of cinematic knowledge rather than a psychological understanding of the characters.