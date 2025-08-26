Ravi Mohan to make directorial debut starring Yogi Babu titled 'An Ordinary Man'

On Tuesday, Ravi Mohan launched his production banner, Ravi Mohan Studios, with a grand function at Chennai Trade Centre. At the event, Ravi Mohan announced that he is all set to make his directorial debut with the production banner’s sophomore film.

Titled An Ordinary Man, the film is set to star Yogi Babu in the lead role. Speaking at the event, Yogi Babu said, “Back when we worked on Comali, Ravi sir and I had a conversation about doing a film. Generally people forget with time. But Ravi sir remembered his promise even after 6 years, and now we're doing An Ordinary Man together.”

On the other hand, Ravi Mohan said, “I am extremely grateful to each and every one who has turned up at this event to support my new venture. I am proud to announce that I've become a director!”