Sunil Kirpalani: Kadhal Oviyam gave me the confidence for my life in the US and Shakthi Thirumagan

After a hiatus of 42 years, actor Sunil Kirpalani, popularly known as Kadhal Oviyam Kannan, is returning to the silver screen with Arun Prabu's Shakthi Thirumagan, starring Vijay Antony in the lead. A sincere believer in destiny, he says that both his debut and his return to films were a quirk of fate. Playing the lead in legendary director Bharathiraja's romantic tragedy Kadhal Oviyam, opposite an established Radha, the film was not a dream debut as he would have wanted it to be. Nevertheless, 42 years since then and shifting bases and profession, Sunil's love for films has brought him back to the Tamil industry. Sunil is game to start afresh and is hopeful of a salubrious second innings.
How did you cross paths with Bharathiraja sir? And how did Sunil become Kannan?
I used to perform in therukoothu as a youngster. Once, the director of the troupe wanted me to act in films. Through some networking, I got connected to Sathyajit Ray's cameraman, who was supposed to direct a film. I was rejected in the screen test though. Once back in Chennai, I was asked by a random stranger if I knew Tamil. I thought it was for a fight (laughs). I was in sheer disbelief when I came to know that he was the assistant of Bharathiraja sir. The grown hair and beard, which I was about to shave after getting rejected, fetched me the Kadhal Oviyam role. Bharathiraja sir wanted to change my name and asked for my suggestions. The name Kannappa Thambiran struck me as powerful. It was a koothu artist I knew. Bharathiraja sir shortened it to Kannan.
What was your reaction after Kadhal Oviyam failed?
I was disappointed the film didn't work. I tried for two more years after Kadhal Oviyam. I landed a small role in Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai. But I was turned down by multiple hit directors back then. As opportunities dried, I shifted focus to Avionics, which I was passionate about, and also did my Master's in Finance in the US. I worked for US Airways, which is now American Airlines. And then I switched to banking. I have a Risk Management for the banking business, which I am currently in. Despite moving far away from Tamil cinema and acting, I have been following films. My wife is a bigger movie buff, and we watch films regularly is what I have been doing.
How did Shakthi Thirumagan happen?
Truth be told, this too was destined. My youngest daughter, Sanjana, wanted to pursue dancing full-time. I headed back to Chennai to see if I could get some help from my old friends in Tamil cinema, or even maybe Bharathiraja sir. During my visit, Chitra Lakshmanan sir spotted me. He was my manager for a brief time. He invited me for an interview. Shakthi Thirumagan director Arun saw this interview and was interested in casting me in the movie. I was sceptical both about my return to films and Arun, as I didn't know about his work. Later, through some friends, I got to know his works and was convinced that I could act again.
What are your observations of the industry today?
Back in those days, we practiced like crazy and religiously before a shot. It is because you cannot waste a film roll and you don't want to make Bharathiraja sir mad (laughs). But in the digital era, the possibility of multiple iterations is an advantage.
Did you have teething troubles of facing a camera again?
It was presumed in the sets of Shakthi Thirumagan that I would be okay. No one prepped me. Thanks to the experience and confidence I gained during Kadhal Oviyam, and as a foreigner in the US, I was able to lead several teams. That, in turn, made me confident during the shoot of Shakthi Thirumagan. But once I came in, I was coached by Vijay Antony and Arun. Vijay taught me the hacks in voice modulation and diction. I also dubbed for myself. It felt good to speak in Tamil.
Are you here to stay this time?
Positively. I like how Arun infuses social messaging in his films. I hope the film and my role click. If it does, I will do more films.