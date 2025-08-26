Vasanth Ravi Interview: I'll try my best to be Tamil cinema’s Fahadh Faasil

Beyond the conscientious effort to build a colourful filmography with different genres, it is undeniable that Vasanth Ravi is primarily known for his intense performances. “I do get typecast in gritty roles, but I think I can change that,” he says, while also admitting that he does get lighthearted romantic roles, but none of them have excited him so far. “I think I’m at a point in my career where I need to do a film with a big director or a big-scale film to take me to the next level. But, I have to admit, I love working with debut directors. They come up with kickass ideas that they have worked on diligently for two years,” says Vasanth, who has worked with first-time filmmakers like Arun Matheswaran (Rocky), Tarun Teja (Asvins), and Sabarish Nanda (Indra). Circling back to his desire to work with marquee directors, Vasanth comments on the state of commercial films in recent times. “Commercial entertainers used to have a set formula, where you have five songs, three action set pieces, and a comedy track. Now, people are excited with just the director-actor combination and the star cast involved. If you put the right team together, you can do your business even before the film releases. But then there are commercial films like Kantara, which defy any definition of a mass entertainer and still pulled in huge crowds from all over India.”