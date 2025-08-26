Tamil

It's a wrap for Selvaraghavan-Dennis Manjunath film

Selvaraghavan leads the film which also stars Kushee Ravi, YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan
Selvaraghavan at the Pooja ceremony of the Dennis Manjunath directorial
Selvaraghavan at the Pooja ceremony of the Dennis Manjunath directorial
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan has completed shooting for his next acting venture, helmed by filmmaker Dennis Manjunath. The untitled film, which went on floors in Salem earlier this year after a formal pooja ceremony, has officially wrapped production, the makers confirmed.

Selvaraghavan to debut in Malayalam with Shane Nigam-starrer Balti
Santhanam, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon to join hands for DD Next Level

The film features Kushee Ravi, best known for her role in the Kannada romantic drama Dia, in a key role. The supporting cast includes YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan.

Selvaraghavan on Mohanlal’s Thudarum: ‘Mesmerised by the best actor in India…’

Backed by Vijaya Sathish under the Vyom Entertainments banner, the project marks Dennis Manjunath’s third directorial after Trip (2021) and Thookudurai (2023). The technical team comprises cinematographer Ravi Varma K, editor Deepak S, and music composer A K Prriyan.

While details regarding the plot, title, and release date are yet to be revealed, the team is expected to make official announcements soon.

'Cinemakaaran' throws light on Selvaraghavan's agenda in DD Next Level

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Selvaraghavan is currently working on 7G Rainbow Colony 2. Ravi Krishna, who led the original alongside Sonia Aggarwal, will reprise his role and will be joined by Anaswara Rajan in the sequel. The star-studded cast also features Jayaram, along with Suman Shetty and Sudha, who are also returning to play their roles as Lakshmi Narayanan (Suman Setty) and Kadhir's mother, respectively. Details about the film’s plot and release date are yet to be disclosed. 

Yuvan's OST for Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai to be released
Selvaraghavan announces 7G Rainbow Colony sequel, Ravi Krishna to reprise his role from the original
Selvaraghavan
Dennis Manjunath
Gitanjali Selvaraghavan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com