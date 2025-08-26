It's a wrap for Selvaraghavan-Dennis Manjunath film

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Selvaraghavan is currently working on 7G Rainbow Colony 2. Ravi Krishna, who led the original alongside Sonia Aggarwal, will reprise his role and will be joined by Anaswara Rajan in the sequel. The star-studded cast also features Jayaram, along with Suman Shetty and Sudha, who are also returning to play their roles as Lakshmi Narayanan (Suman Setty) and Kadhir's mother, respectively. Details about the film’s plot and release date are yet to be disclosed.