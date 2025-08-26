It's a wrap for Selvaraghavan-Dennis Manjunath film

Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan has completed shooting for his next acting venture, helmed by filmmaker Dennis Manjunath. The untitled film, which went on floors in Salem earlier this year after a formal pooja ceremony, has officially wrapped production, the makers confirmed.
The film features Kushee Ravi, best known for her role in the Kannada romantic drama Dia, in a key role. The supporting cast includes YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan.
Backed by Vijaya Sathish under the Vyom Entertainments banner, the project marks Dennis Manjunath’s third directorial after Trip (2021) and Thookudurai (2023). The technical team comprises cinematographer Ravi Varma K, editor Deepak S, and music composer A K Prriyan.
While details regarding the plot, title, and release date are yet to be revealed, the team is expected to make official announcements soon.
Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Selvaraghavan is currently working on 7G Rainbow Colony 2. Ravi Krishna, who led the original alongside Sonia Aggarwal, will reprise his role and will be joined by Anaswara Rajan in the sequel. The star-studded cast also features Jayaram, along with Suman Shetty and Sudha, who are also returning to play their roles as Lakshmi Narayanan (Suman Setty) and Kadhir's mother, respectively. Details about the film’s plot and release date are yet to be disclosed.