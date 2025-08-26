Vishal 35 is now titled Magudam

On Sunday, the makers of Vishal’s 35th film announced with a title teaser that the film has been titled Magudam. Helmed by Ravi Arasu, the film also stars Dushara Vijayan, Anjali and Yogi Babu.
The title teaser of the film, which marks the 99th production of Super Good Films, features a slew of sea animals, following which we see the harbour, a few containers, and Vishal in a back pose, seeming to be the leader of the port. The title is then revealed to be Magudam, meaning ‘crown’.
The second schedule of production for Magudam is currently underway in Ooty. The film marks Dushara's first collaboration with Vishal, while Anjali has worked with Vishal in the long-delayed and recently released Madha Gaja Raja. Yogi Babu has previously worked with Vishal in films like Patathu Yaanai, Ayoghya, Action, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, and Rathnam.
Details about the rest of the cast members are kept under wraps. Ravi Arasu has previously helmed Eetti and Ayngaran. In an exclusive interview with Cinema Express, the director earlier revealed about the, saying, “The upcoming film is a gangster drama. Both my previous directorials, Eetti and Ayngaran, were intense films. This upcoming film is also intense and is being shot on a big scale."
The film's music will be composed by GV Prakash, who is joining hands with the actor for the second time after Mark Antony. Cinematography is by Richard M Nathan, and editing is handled by Srikanth NB. G Durairaj is the production designer. Recently, Dhilip Subbarayan was roped in as the stunt choreographer for the film.