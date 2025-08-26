Prabhu Dheva-Vadivelu film goes on floors

Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu's upcoming film went on floors as the cast and crew participated in a Pooja ceremony, which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, today. With Yuvan Shankar Raja composing music for the Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu-starrer, the upcoming film will be the first time the trio are collaborating after Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001).