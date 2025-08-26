Prabhu Dheva-Vadivelu film goes on floors

Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu's upcoming film went on floors as the cast and crew participated in a Pooja ceremony, which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, today. With Yuvan Shankar Raja composing music for the Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu-starrer, the upcoming film will be the first time the trio are collaborating after Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001).
Billed as an action adventure , the film is written and directed by Sam Rodrigues. The film is produced by KRG Kannan Ravi, with Deepak Ravi serving as a co-producer. The upcoming film, which is all set to begin filming in November, is the fourth production from KRG Kannan Ravi.
Babloo Prithveeraj, who was seen in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Ace will also essay a pivotal role in the film. The crew of the film includes Vignesh Vasu handling cinematography, Anthony handling edits, and Peter Hein handling stunts.
Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu have collaborated as actors in films like Kadhalan, Engal Anna, Kaathala Kaathala, Mr Romeo, Love Birds, and Raasaiyya. Vadivelu has starred in films like Pokkiri and Villu, both of which were directed by Prabhu Dheva.