Monisha Blessy Interview: Working with Rajini sir and Vijay sir has taught me humility

Monisha, who plays a small role as Shruti Haasan’s sister Priya in the film, not only got conversational combination scenes with Rajinikanth but also did a small action set piece with the star. “When I finished shooting, I was happy about the combination scenes with him but worried that they might not make the final cut,” she reveals candidly. Her very first shot for the film was in the presence of Rajinikanth, but she was not informed in advance. “It was for the scene where Rajini sir honours the mortal remains of his friend (Sathyaraj). I was informed the day before the shoot to be prepared to cry my heart out. I was not told that Rajini sir would be a part of that shot.” So, when he suddenly walked in, she was dumbfounded—a challenge she seems to face quite often. “Suddenly, as we were preparing to shoot the scene, he walked in, and I could not find the words to talk to him. I was in wonder when I first met him, taken aback by his charm. Before the shot began, I greeted him, and that was the only conversation I had on day one. Even after finishing the scene, I could not talk to him, as I was nervous and blank,” she says.