Anaswara Rajan to star alongside Abishan Jeevinth

Earlier, we reported that Tourist Family's director Abishan Jeevinth has joined Soundarya Rajinikanth's new film as the lead. Now, Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan is joining the cast of the untitled film, in a lead role.
Tentatively titled Production No 4, the film will be directed by Madhan in his directorial debut. Shreyaas Krishna, who was the cinematographer for Karthik Subburaj's Retro, will be the cinematographer for the film.
The makers also revealed that Sean Roldan will compose music for the film. He previously composed music for Velailla Pattadhaari 2, which was directed by Soundarya. Sean Roldan has also composed music for Abishan's debut feature directorial, Tourist Family.
Anaswara will portray the character of Manisha, alongside Abishan, who will portray Sathya. Soundarya is producing the film along with Pasilian Nazerath and Magesh Raj Pasilian. Shooting is currently underway for the film, which is backed by MRP Entertainment and the Zion Films banner.
The upcoming film will not be Anaswara's first Tamil feature film. She is also a part of Selvaraghavan's 7G Rainbow Colony 2, which was a sequel to the director's own 7G Rainbow Colony, which starred Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in the lead. Ravi Krishna will reprise his role for the sequel.