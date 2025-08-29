Pa Ranjith-backed film selected as Papua New Guinea's first Oscar entry

As various films from different countries are being submitted for the 98th Oscar Awards ceremony, the country of Papua New Guinea is submitting its first-ever submission for the ceremony. Backed by Pa Ranjith, Papa Buka is directed by Dr Biju, who won the national award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Veettilekkulla Vazhi.
The film is made in the language of Tok Pisin, an official language of Papua New Guinea. Along with Ranjith, the film is also produced by Noelene Taula Wunum, Akshay Kumar Parija, and Prakash Bare.
The cast for the film includes Sine Boboro, Ritabari Chakraborty, Prakash Bare, Rejeev Sharfma, Barbara Anatau, Clement Gima, Sukanth Agarwal, Yacob Oburi, and Ashi Agarwal, amongst others.
Ricky Kej composes the score for Papa Buka. He has won the Grammy for Best New Age Album and Best Immersive Audio Album, which he shared with Stewart Copeland for their album, Divine Tides.