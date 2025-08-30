Arjun Das' Bomb gets release date

Arjun Das' long-awaited film Bomb finally has a release date.Directed by Vishal Venkat who previously made the critically acclaimed film Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal (2022), Bomb is slated for a release in theatres on September 12.
Apart from Arjun Das, Kaali Venkat, Shivathmika, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan are playing important roles.
A quirky teaser which was released earlier, quashed all existing speculations about the film being about an actual bomb. It had Arjun Das' character trying to wake up an unconscious Kaali Venkat. Presuming he is dead, a grief-stricken Arjun Das informs his relatives, but soon wonders if it's just a case of flatulence as he passes gas. When his near and dear arrive, he says that he might be alive because of his flatulence.
The technical crew of the film, produced by Sudha Sukumar and Sukumar Balakrishnan of Gembrio Pictures, has music composer D Imman, cinematographer Rajkumar PM, editor Prasanna GK, stunt choreographer Monster Mukesh, and art director Manoj Kumar.
Apart from director Vishal, Manikandan Mathavan and Abhishek Sabarigirison were also given the story and screenplay credits, while Makizhnan BM have penned the dialogues.
Upon release, Bomb will clash with GV Prakash's Blackmail in theatres.