Arjun Das' Bomb gets release date

A quirky teaser which was released earlier, quashed all existing speculations about the film being about an actual bomb. It had Arjun Das' character trying to wake up an unconscious Kaali Venkat. Presuming he is dead, a grief-stricken Arjun Das informs his relatives, but soon wonders if it's just a case of flatulence as he passes gas. When his near and dear arrive, he says that he might be alive because of his flatulence.