Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan to hit screens in October

Vishnu Vishal was last seen in an extended cameo in Oho Enthan Baby, the film that marked the acting debut of his brother Rudra. Although the plotline of Aaryan is currently unknown, the film is anticipated to be a crime thriller featuring Vishnu Vishal as a cop investigating a series of murders that occur over a span of five days. He is joined by actors Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan in prominent roles.