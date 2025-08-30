Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan to hit screens in October

We had reported early this year that Vishnu Vishal's action film, Aaryan, directed by Praveen K, wrapped production. The latest update from the makers is that the film will release in theatres on October 31.
Vishnu Vishal was last seen in an extended cameo in Oho Enthan Baby, the film that marked the acting debut of his brother Rudra. Although the plotline of Aaryan is currently unknown, the film is anticipated to be a crime thriller featuring Vishnu Vishal as a cop investigating a series of murders that occur over a span of five days. He is joined by actors Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan in prominent roles.
Produced by Vishnu Vishal's Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Aaryan is penned by the actor's FIR collaborator Manu Anand. The film's technical crew changed, with Harish Kannan taking over as the cinematographer from Vishnu Subash. The team also includes music composer Sam CS and editor San Lokesh.
Apart from Tamil, the film is set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.