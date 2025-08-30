Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Movie Review: This follicle-focused comedy goes bald in the second half

The film also struggles with patchy writing, as scenes are put together with no coherence. In a scene, Raja confesses to Rocky his love for his neighbour Priya and rejoices with shyness. In the very next scene, melancholic music plays as Raja looks into the mirror as he sees his demons from the past (prospective brides) rejecting him for his baldness. Nothing happens to prompt that scene, but it is placed there just so we understand his frustration. Similarly, after facing heartbreak, Raja goes to Chennai for a hair transplant. There, at the doctor's office, two other bald men, along with him, speak a picture-perfect dialogue about the struggles of being bald, again something that is just sprung upon us. With the right concept in mind but inconsistent writing, the film ends up being glossy on top but empty beneath.