Retta Thala, starring Arun Vijay, gets new release date

On Saturday, the production banner behind director Kris Thirukumaran and actor Arun Vijay's Retta Thala, namely BTG Universal, revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on December 25, instead of the earlier announced December 18. The film will release in theatres also with dubs in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. It marks the comeback of director Kris Thirukumaran after 2016's Gethu, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. Kris Thirukumaran's credits include 2014's Maan Karate, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Hansika Motwani.
Retta Thala stars Arun Vijay in a dual role; earlier, he played two characters in the 2019 film Thadam as well. Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, Yogesh, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, and Balaji Murugadoss are part of the cast too.
At the recent Retta Thala teaser launch event, director Kris said that the core theme of the film is about man's animalistic instincts. One of the film's posters shows one character attempting to consume another.
Production on the film, which is billed as an action thriller, has been wrapped. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Tijo Tomy, music by Sam CS, editing by Anthony, and action by PC Stunts. It is produced by Bobby Balachandran under the BTG Universal banner.