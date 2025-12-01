Retta Thala, starring Arun Vijay, gets new release date

On Saturday, the production banner behind director Kris Thirukumaran and actor Arun Vijay's Retta Thala, namely BTG Universal, revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on December 25, instead of the earlier announced December 18. The film will release in theatres also with dubs in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. It marks the comeback of director Kris Thirukumaran after 2016's Gethu, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. Kris Thirukumaran's credits include 2014's Maan Karate, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Hansika Motwani.