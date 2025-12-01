All Pass first look out; Dushyanth, Janani to headline

Actor-director Sasikumar and actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first-look poster of an upcoming film titled All Pass on Sunday. Starring Dushyanth and Janani in lead roles, the film is helmed by Mydeen.
While Dushyanth, son of actor Jayaprakash, is known for films like Nirangal Moondru and Tharunam, Janani is popular due to her participation in Bigg Boss and a supporting role she played in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo.
The cast also includes Jayaprakash, Senthil Kumari, Subramaniam Siva, Vinodhini, Prasanna Balachandran, Mohana R, and Sathya. Popular actor Sharath Lokithsava, known for films like Pandiya Naadu and Ethir Neechal, plays the antagonist. Roshan Basheer (villain of Papanasam) and Aruvi Madan (who recently played the PT teacher in Bison) will also appear in important roles. Director Moorthy and Kalaiarasan Kannusamy appear as comedians. Master Spider Sanjay, Gokul, and Nikhil also play key characters.
It is produced by Mohana R under the banner One Step Entertainment. Speaking about the film, director Mydeen said in a statement, "This is a family-oriented emotional drama. Tamil cinema has always portrayed North Chennai with violence, revenge, bloodshed, and murder. For the first time, we have made a film that shows the real, peaceful lives of North Chennai residents without any of these elements. The story revolves around three families living in a part of North Chennai untouched by enmity or violence. They live their lives with love, friendship, happiness, and sorrow. But nature puts them to a test. What is that test? Did they pass or fail? That forms the crux of the film."
On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Thilraju, who has previously worked on Kalaga Thalaivan. Music is composed by James Vasanthan, who shot to fame across Tamil Nadu through Subramaniapuram. Editor S Baskar, who edited Pasanga, has edited this film as well.
The film is currently in the final stages of production.