All Pass first look out; Dushyanth, Janani to headline

It is produced by Mohana R under the banner One Step Entertainment. Speaking about the film, director Mydeen said in a statement, "This is a family-oriented emotional drama. Tamil cinema has always portrayed North Chennai with violence, revenge, bloodshed, and murder. For the first time, we have made a film that shows the real, peaceful lives of North Chennai residents without any of these elements. The story revolves around three families living in a part of North Chennai untouched by enmity or violence. They live their lives with love, friendship, happiness, and sorrow. But nature puts them to a test. What is that test? Did they pass or fail? That forms the crux of the film."