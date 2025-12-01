Gautham Ram Karthik's next begins filming; Selvaraghavan joins cast

Filming for Gautham Ram Karthik's next film has begun, announced the makers, who also revealed the cast for the film. Ganesh K Babu, who made his debut as a filmmaker with the Kavin-starrer Dada (2023), is venturing into production with the upcoming Gautham Ram Karthik-starrer.
Titled Production No 1 of GKB Ventures, the film is directed by Dhina Raghavan, who is making his directorial debut. Among Dhina's previous experiences is working as an associate for director Raju Murugan, the maker of Cuckoo (2014), Joker (2016), and Japan (2023). Raju Murugan has also written dialogues for the upcoming film.
Joining the cast of the film are Selvaraghavan, P Vasu, Robbie, A Venkatesh, Maaran, Indhumathi, Aditya Kathir, and Bakkiyam Sankar.
Sam CS is composing music for the film, with lyrics by Yugabharathi, Ganesh K Babu, and Sowmiya Bharathi D. Sam had previously composed music for Mr Chandramouli (2018).
The rest of the crew consists of Pratheep Kaliraja as the cinematographer, Deepak as the editor, Tha Ramalingam as the art director, and Abishek Srinivas as the stunt choreographer.
Gautham Ram Karthik has the science fiction feature, Root - Running Out of Time, in his pipeline. The film is directed by debutant Sooriyaprathap S, and stars Aparshakti Khurana, in his Tamil debut, along with Bhavya Trikha.