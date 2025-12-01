Sarath Kumar-Shanmuga Pandiyan’s Kombuseevi gets release date

Previously, the makers unveiled a teaser for the film. Sarath Kumar and Shanmuga Pandiyan play Rokkapuli and Pandi, a comical yet daring pair who often take justice into their own hands. As the police attempt to imprison them under the Explosives Act, they boldly tell the judge that their bombs were made to defend the village from Pakistani terrorists. While much of the teaser leans on humour, it also hints at a more serious and emotional undertone to their story.