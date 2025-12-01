Sarath Kumar-Shanmuga Pandiyan’s Kombuseevi gets release date

On Sunday, the makers of Sarath Kumar and Shanmuga Pandiyan's Kombuseevi announced that the film will hit theatres for Christmas. The film is helmed by Ponram.
Reportedly, draws inspiration from real events that transpired around 1996 in the Usilampatti and Andipatti regions, promising a raw and authentic narrative rooted in history. The film also features Kaali Venkat, Kalki Raja, and Tharnika in supporting roles.
Previously, the makers unveiled a teaser for the film. Sarath Kumar and Shanmuga Pandiyan play Rokkapuli and Pandi, a comical yet daring pair who often take justice into their own hands. As the police attempt to imprison them under the Explosives Act, they boldly tell the judge that their bombs were made to defend the village from Pakistani terrorists. While much of the teaser leans on humour, it also hints at a more serious and emotional undertone to their story.
Upon release, the film will compete with Arun Vijay's Retta Thala at the box office.