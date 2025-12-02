Rio's next titled Ram in Leela, first look out

Rio, who was last seen in Aan Paavam Pollathathu, has now signed his sixth film which has now been titled Ram in Leela. He joins hands with debut actor Vartika who plays the female lead in the film, which will be directed by Ramachandran Kannan.
The makers announced the news on Monday, along with the film’s first-look poster. The poster suggests a breezy romantic comedy that explores the highs and lows of a relationship, and the everyday chaos of living with a partner, in line with the actor's previous films Aan Paavam Pollathathu and Sweetheart!
Rio's last film Aan Paavam Pollathathu, directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, revolved around his struggles to accept his wife's modern, progressive attitudes, which creates tension in their marriage. It released in theatres in October and was met with mixed reviews.
On the technical team, Ram in Leela has music by Ankit Menon, cinematography by Mallikarjun, and editing by YNC Shiva. The film is backed by R Ravindran and Sudharsan. Trident Arts and Eywa Entertainment are the banners backing the film. Plot details and a tentative release date are yet to be announced.