Tamil

Rio's next titled Ram in Leela, first look out

The poster of Rio's next film suggests a breezy romantic comedy that explores the highs and lows of a relationship
The first poster of Rio Raj's Ram in Leela
The first poster of Rio Raj's Ram in Leela
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Rio, who was last seen in Aan Paavam Pollathathu, has now signed his sixth film which has now been titled Ram in Leela. He joins hands with debut actor Vartika who plays the female lead in the film, which will be directed by Ramachandran Kannan.

The makers announced the news on Monday, along with the film’s first-look poster. The poster suggests a breezy romantic comedy that explores the highs and lows of a relationship, and the everyday chaos of living with a partner, in line with the actor's previous films Aan Paavam Pollathathu and Sweetheart!

Rio Raj: Aan Paavam Pollathathu will start conversations in families

Rio's last film Aan Paavam Pollathathu, directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, revolved around his struggles to accept his wife's modern, progressive attitudes, which creates tension in their marriage. It released in theatres in October and was met with mixed reviews.

On the technical team, Ram in Leela has music by Ankit Menon, cinematography by Mallikarjun, and editing by YNC Shiva. The film is backed by R Ravindran and Sudharsan. Trident Arts and Eywa Entertainment are the banners backing the film. Plot details and a tentative release date are yet to be announced.

Rio
Rio Raj
Ram in Leela
Vartika

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com