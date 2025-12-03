Vinayakan confirms returning for Jailer 2

Vinayakan, who played the prime antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Jailer, has confirmed that he is part of the ongoing sequel. The actor revealed it while speaking to the media during the promotions of his upcoming Malayalam film Kalamkaval. Vinayakan's revelation has piqued curiosity among many, as Narasimhan, his character in Jailer, gets killed in the climax. The actor, however, has been tight-lipped about how the character will be returning in the sequel.