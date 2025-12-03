Vinayakan confirms returning for Jailer 2

Vinayakan, who played the prime antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Jailer, has confirmed that he is part of the ongoing sequel. The actor revealed it while speaking to the media during the promotions of his upcoming Malayalam film Kalamkaval. Vinayakan's revelation has piqued curiosity among many, as Narasimhan, his character in Jailer, gets killed in the climax. The actor, however, has been tight-lipped about how the character will be returning in the sequel.
Directed by Nelson, Jailer 2 will have Rajinikanth reprising his role of ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan, who portrayed his wife's role in the first film. While the likes of Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar, who made cameo appearances in Jailer, are expected to return, some other big names like Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mithun Chakraborty are also rumoured to be part of the sequel's cast.
On the technical front, Jailer 2 has the same core team from the first part, including composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal. Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, it is slated for a worldwide release on June 12, 2026.
Meanwhile, Kalamkaval, in which Vinayakan plays the lead alongside Mammootty is set to hit screens on December 5. The film directed by debutant Jithin K Jose has Vinayakan as a police officer, while Mammootty plays the antagonist.