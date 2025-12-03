Geetha Kailasam: Natchathiram Nagargiradhu opened a lot of doors for me, including Angammal

Geetha Kailasam delivers an impactful performance in the titular role of director Vipin Radhakrishnan’s film Angammal, which is based on Perumal Murugan’s story, Kodithuni. After doing the festival rounds, the film hits theatres this Friday. Last year, Vipin told us that he cast Geetha in the film thanks to her impressive performance in director Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargirathu. Vipin made special note of the assertive screen presence and body language that Geetha brought to the role in Natchathiram Nagargirathu and called her “an intelligent actor and a powerful performer”. However, Geetha likes to remain humble and grounded. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she states, “I must thank Pa Ranjith for showing my work as a sample for others in Natchathiram Nagargirathu. I played a bold, forthright character in it similar to Angammal. Until now, I have received opportunities because of Natchathiram Nagargirathu."