Vaa Vaathiyaar gets a new release date

Actor Karthi's upcoming movie, Vaa Vaathiyaar, which was not released as planned on December 5, has caused dismay among his fans.
However, the makers of the Nalan Kumarasamy directorial have announced that it will now release in theatres on December 12. The film's Telugu version, Annagaru Vostaru, will release on the same date as the Tamil version.
Billed as an action-comedy entertainer, Vaa Vaathiyaar marks the first collaboration between Karthi and Nalan. The film, which features Krithi Shetty in the lead role, also stars Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Shilpa Manjunath, and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles.
While the plot details of the film are kept under wraps, it is believed that Karthi plays a cop who is a fan of the late actor-politician MG Ramachandran. He is possessed by the ghost of the former Chief Minister when he pursues a case.
Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of the Studio Green banner, Vaa Vaathiyaar's technical crew comprises cinematographer George C Williams, editor Vetre Krishnan, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, and art director DRK Kiran.