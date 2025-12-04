M Saravanan, who helmed AVM Studios and delivered several Tamil hits, dies at 86

Veteran producer and AVM Studios owner M Saravanan, widely known as AVM Saravanan, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning following age-related ailments. He was 86.

Born in 1939, the producer took over his father AV Meiyappan's shoes along with his brother M Balasubramanian, and was involved in filmmaking since the late 1950's. Like his father, who was widely considered a stalwart and trailblazer in Tamil cinema, M Saravanan was also a part of several notable hits from the '80s to late 2000s. Some of them include Naanum Oru Penn (1963), Samsaram Adhu Minsaram (1986), Minsara Kanavu (1997), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Vettaikaran (2009), and Ayan (2009). His work had influenced multiple generations of filmmakers and won him widespread respect throughout the film fraternity.

AVM group, which had been active in the filmmaking business for over five decades, significantly reduced its feature film output, with a final production in 2010. The studio continues to be active in the Over-The-Top (OTT) and advertising spaces.

M Saravanan is survived by his son MS Guhan, another producer. Guhan has twin daughters Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan. Aruna Guhan continues to share his legacy, along with AV Meiyappan's on her social media handles through various trivias. She is also a partner and Creative Director of AVM Productions.

M Saravanan's mortal remains has been placed for public homage till 3:30 pm at AVM Studios, where friends, family, industry members, and well-wishers can pay their last respects.