Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli: 'Passion for acting is different from the pursuit of films'

It is not often that conversations gradually veer into the purpose of an actor, the philosophy of acting, and the passion of the art. But when two trained actors, who have made 'high-quality and talented' as their labels, talk about stepping into new avenues and not letting formats define them, it feels wonderful. "Even for Kuttram Purindhavan, I had a lot of to-and-fro with the director Selvamani because the series deals with something really sensitive, and I didn't want to be part of anything that is even remotely sensationalising this topic," says Lakshmi Priyaa, who admits that for the longest time in the series, she has very little to do, and is shown walking on the sidelines with droopy shoulders, sunken eyes, and a tear-dried face. "In fact, I had to discuss and reduce the crying scenes, and tell him that I'd give him something else to show my character being weary and depressed. But I had to do this series because it felt like an unputdownable book. It had enough twists and turns, and each character loop was closed beautifully," says the Sivaranjiniyum Sila Pengalum actor, who understands that the series might not have space for an elaborate sketching of her character, but she needs to know every beat of the character in her head. "I asked a lot of questions!"