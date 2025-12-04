Rakshana Induchoodan: Draupathi 2 will be a level-up for everyone involved

Rakshana Induchoodan is both nervous and excited about being a part of a period drama early in her career. She is headlining filmmaker Mohan G's Draupathi 2, which is set in the 14th century. "Draupathi Devi is a really special role and is close to my heart. It will take a really long time for her to move away from me. It's not just because of the character, but because of the way I was treated with such hospitality and supported by every actor and technician," reminisces Rakshana.



Incidentally, it took a while for the crown to come calling for Rakshana. "I was one of the many actors who were shortlisted for the role. As the confirmation took time, a part of me wanted to check if I had made the cut. Then, another part of me didn't want to seem desperate. But finally, I got the call," says Rakshana, who realised the road ahead wasn't going to be easy at all.



Apart from acing the demeanour and mannerisms of a queen, Rakshana had to perfect courtly Tamil. "Even my 21st-century Tamil pronunciation isn't exactly on point. Thankfully, I had a team of ADs instructing every nuance of the pronunciation," says the Margazhi Thingal actor, whose Malayalam accent came in the way of dubbing for the role. "Though my goal is to dub for my roles in the future, I didn't want to take that risk in Draupathi 2."