Rajinikanth 75: The Sartorial Superstar

The cigarette toss. The coat flick. The scarf twirls. The glass flips. Put them together as a silhouette, and you can almost hear a Rajinikanth background score erupt in your mind. Without that sound and swagger, they are just mundane gestures without a pulse. Many actors breathe life into fictional characters, but Rajinikanth alone makes inanimate objects come alive.



A prop in one moment, a sidekick in the next, and a fashion statement the moment after. Every object in his orbit enjoys its own character arc. If Midas turned what he touched into gold, Rajinikanth turned what he touched into relics of cinematic worship. In his hands, the suit is not merely clothing, the beard is not about grooming, and the scarf is never just an accessory... They become extensions of his attitude and charisma. Tamil cinema had seen fashionable men before and after him; he alone turned style into legend.



Here's a non-exhaustive list of his iconic accessories that were immortalised simply after sharing the screen space with the one and only.



Suits and Swag



While Rajinikanth did not introduce suits and blazers to the Tamil film industry, he did bring the elite attire closer to a commoner. What was till then seen only on actors who either played a spy or someone from an affluent background, became associated with a lost and derelict person, Pandian (Apoorva Raagangal). Little did anyone, including Rajinikanth, know that the suit that got deglamourised by him in his debut film would metamorphose into a style symbol in the years to follow.



With the cravat and patterned waistcoat, Billa introduced a smooth-talking, suave-looking bad guy to Tamil cinema. We saw the suit as an aspirational choice when Rajinikanth, as the ruffian Manickam from Nallavanukku Nallavan, dons it when he levels up to become an industrialist. This changeover became a theme of sorts in many Rajinikanth films, including Annamalai, and Arunachalam, and it was almost like a coat and suit became a symbol of the elite... but he drilled in the idea that anyone can become elite. Rajinikanth made elite aspirational, and not as something too out of reach of the commoner, and if that is seen as a slight by the elite, then, as Kabali, he proclaimed to the world, "Apdi dhaan da poduven... Style-a geth-a."